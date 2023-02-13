King Charles extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for THIS reason

King Charles will extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by inviting them to his coronation in May.
Daily Express, citing a source, reported the monarch will extend an olive branch to the California-based royal couple to avoid having his reign marred by the "awful" feud rocking the Firm.
The insider told the publication, "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it.
"He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed.
"He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."
