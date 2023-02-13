Another blow to PTI as FIA books Shaukat Tarin in alleged leaked audio case

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin gestures during a pre-budget press conference in Islamabad on June 10, 2021. — AFP

Another sedition case added on Monday to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) legal woes as former finance minister Shaukat Tarin was booked in a case by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) related to an alleged audio leak.



FIA's cybercrime wing filed the case against the PTI leader under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), after getting a go-ahead from the government, for allegedly stalling the government's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The federal probing authority completed its probe against the former finance minister and his leaked audios involving the former Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance ministers, Taimoor Saleem Jhagra and Mohsin Leghari.

FIA had initiated an inquiry into the matter last year after the alleged telephonic conversations between Tarin and the two provincial finance ministers surfaced that triggered a verbal spat between the government and the PTI for purportedly trying to jeopardise the IMF deal during the recent floods.

