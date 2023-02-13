Kriti Sanon to Mira Rajput: Actresses who rocked in sarees at Sidharth-Kiara's reception

Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar and Mira Rajput nailed the saree looks at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception last night.
All these ladies stole the show with their extremely glamourous yet ravishing sarees. Not only the sarees were absolutely beautiful, but it was also the way these ladies carried it.
Bhediya actor Kriti wore a shimmery golden saree along with a bracelet blouse. She opted for a tidy bun for her hairdo and wore ear studs as jewellery.
The fittest actress of Bollywood Shilpa opted for a silver saree which she wore with matching silver diamond earrings. She also wore silver shiny heels to complete her look.
Meanwhile, the Kiara’s Govinda Naam Mera co-star Bhumi attended the grand reception in a golden heavily embroidered saree along with a neck choker. She tied up her hair neatly in a bun and opted for a soft glam make-up.
On the other hand, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira opted for a nude coloured elegant saree with a sleeveless blouse. She opted for a soft make-up and left her hair open with light waves.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding in Jaisalmer were attended by a few celebrities including; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, reports PinkVilla.
Prince Harry is standing accused of becoming a ‘hypocrite’ with his memoir revelations
Jason Momoa will be making his debut in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, with 'Fast X' coming in theatres on May 19th,...
No cause of death was reported.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to stop publicly trashing the royal family
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth last year, there is no-one left to stop Prince William now
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman divorced in 2016 after four years of marriage