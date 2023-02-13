Rihanna surprises Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show attendees with baby bump

Rihanna has just shocked fans and taken many by surprise following her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance.

The 34-year-old bore it all on stage in Phoenix, all while belting We Found Love, Where Have You Been, Diamonds and Work.

Even her beau rapper A$AP Rocky was seen on the sidelines cheering her on.

For those unversed, Rihanna is already mom to the couple’s first child who is 8-months-old at the time.

The news has also been confirmed by a representative close to the couple since then.