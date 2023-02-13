Prince William reveals his children are DJ Jax Janes fans

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are big Jax Jones fans, revealed the UK-based DJ.

Speaking to the Mirror, he shared the details of his conversation with the Prince of Wales.

"I’ve met William and Kate who are both really, really nice. The prince told me his kids are big Jax Jones fans, which is just insane to me,"he added.

DJ Jax Jones told the Mirror,"William said the kids often want to play my tunes at home."

"He didn’t say which was their favourite but I did tell him I was available for birthday parties, he said.

"We were chatting on the viewing gallery of Buckingham Palace when he told me. It was crazy… I was proper chuffed, the DJ said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.