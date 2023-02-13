Prince Harry 'stallion' story venue could get 'blue plague'

Prince Harry's infamous story about being with an elderly woman could be commemorated.

Anna Pitt-Stanley and Dean Ellwood, whose Norton land became famous overnight after Prince Harry's revelations, a joke they would like to put a blue plague where the Duke of Sussex lost his virginity.

Dean said: “I suppose I could put a blue plaque up in the field, but I don’t think many people would be interested."

The also added that "everyone in the village" is talking about the incident.

In his memoir, Prince Harry detailed a "humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and treated me like a young stallion".

He spoke about "mounted her quickly" and went away.