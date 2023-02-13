 
Monday February 13, 2023
Prince Harry reveals he lost his virginity to an elder woman at Norton

By Web Desk
February 13, 2023
Prince Harry 'stallion' story venue could get 'blue plague'

Prince Harry's infamous story about being with an elderly woman could be commemorated.

Anna Pitt-Stanley and Dean Ellwood, whose Norton land became famous overnight after Prince Harry's revelations, a joke they would like to put a blue plague where the Duke of Sussex lost his virginity.

Dean said: “I suppose I could put a blue plaque up in the field, but I don’t think many people would be interested."

The also added that "everyone in the village" is talking about the incident.

In his memoir, Prince Harry detailed a "humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and treated me like a young stallion".

He spoke about "mounted her quickly" and went away.