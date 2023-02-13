Prince Harry recalls time when girlfriend 'curiously' asked about Princess Diana

Prince Harry recalls opening up about Princess Diana to one of his girlfriends.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how girlfriend Cressida Bonas compassionately inquired about his childhood during a ski trip to Kazakhastan.

Recalling the trip, Prince Harry pens: “We left on a skiing holiday with friends, to Kazakhstan, got papped again, and didn’t even know. We were too distracted. Skiing was so sacred for us, so symbolic, especially after our previous skiing holiday, in Switzerland, when she’d miraculously opened me up. It happened late one night, after a long day on the slopes, and a fun time at après-ski.”

He adds: “We’d gone back to my cousin’s chalet, where we were staying, and Cress was washing her face, brushing her teeth, while I was sitting on the edge of the bath. We were talking about nothing special, as I recall, but suddenly she asked about my mother.”

Harry then thought to himself: “Unique. A girlfriend asking about my mother. But it was also the way she asked. Her tone was just the right blend of curiosity and compassion. The way she reacted to my answer was just right too. Surprised, concerned, with no judgment.”