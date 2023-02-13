Prince Harry says it was 'hard to get right wording' as he quit Army

Prince Harry is opening up about his decision to quit British Army in 2015.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how he struggled with announcing the decision to his admirers.

He pens: “I informed the Palace that I’d be leaving the Army. Elf and I worked on the public announcement; it was hard to get the wording just right, to explain it to the public, maybe because I was having trouble explaining it to myself. In hindsight I see that it was a hard decision to explain because it wasn’t a decision at all. It was just time.”

The father-of-two however recalls being unsure about his future.

He continues: “But time for what, exactly, besides leaving the Army? From now on I’d be something I’d never been: a full-time royal. How would I even do that? And was that what I wanted to be? In a lifetime of existential crises, this was a bugger. Who are you when you can no longer be the thing you’ve always been, the thing you’ve trained to be? Then one day I thought I glimpsed the answer.”