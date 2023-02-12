Bryan Cranston expresses desire to play Willie Nelson: 'There's Some Physical Resemblance'

Bryan Cranston gives a nod if there is a Willie Nelson biopic on the horizon.
In an interview with NME, Bryan Cranston said that if there was a person he'll be ready to play, it's the "On the Road Again" crooner, 89.
"The hair and the beard. I think there's some physical resemblance. He's very old and wrinkled, and I can relate to that. So I wouldn't have to wear a lot of makeup," he joked.
"Willie's had a fascinating career as a writer and as a performer, and as a free speech person, being anti-war and on the forefront of hemp [culture]," he continued.
Cranston,66, added, "That's kind of interesting to me, even though I don't vibe with that stuff. I don't like smoking, it just doesn't do it for me.
The Breaking Bad alum is currently busy as he is hooting the latest season of Your Honor, and recently repressed his iconic Walter White character alongside the show's costar Aaron Paul for a Super Bowl ad for PopCorners.
