Prince Harry, William make ‘Cain and Abel look like Groucho and Harpo’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s and Prince William’s tiff has reportedly made even “Cain and Abel look like Groucho and Harpo.”



These claims have been made by royal author, Allison Pearson, in his most recent piece for the New Zealand Herald.

Pearson wrote, “It is a deeply uncomfortable prospect. Relations between the royal brothers are currently so bad they make Cain and Abel look like Groucho and Harpo.”

“In his memoir Spare, ‘Harold’ hurled insults at his elder brother, disclosing details of sibling spats which should have remained private.”

“If Harry sits in a pew at the Abbey, just a few places along from William, how many minds will stray to the account of ‘Willy’ grabbing his brother by the collar and knocking him to the floor? Why should the Prince of Wales, who has every right to be furious, be forced to put on a good front for the sake of a fondly weak father and a disloyal, obnoxious sibling?”

“And what of the insults in the book to ‘unfriendly’ Kate and Camilla, who ‘sacrificed me on her personal PR altar’, according to Harry. The Queen Consort is too much of a brick to throw a spanner in the works, but she would be well within her rights to tell Charles, ‘OK, darling, you go ahead and invite Harry to your Coronation, but I’ll be washing my hair’.”