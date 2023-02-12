King Charles ‘should play smart’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage

Experts have just urged King Charles to be ‘more careful’ in his dealings with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



This accusation has been issued by a writer for the Washington Post, Autumn Brewington.

He believes, “If the royals — or their advisers — were smart, they would seek peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”



This is mainly because Mr Brewington feels it ‘a dangerous move’ to expect the public to ‘tire’ of the Sussexes.

“The palace has been hoping the public will tire of Harry and Meghan and that the media will move on. But counting on the old rules to apply in 2023 looks like a bad bet,” Mr Brewington even warned in his piece.

This comes in light of how the Royal Family’s mystique depends on the ‘optics’ they generate, and the exclusion of a mixed race daughter-in-law, amidst Australia’s shift to include indigenous inhabitants on its $5, could be the final nail in a coffin.

For those unversed, the $5 note is currently, the only one in circulation that features the reigning monarch, among all their bank notes.