Meghan Markle ditches 'regal' appearance for 'modest' gestures

Meghan Markle, during her appearance at the 2022 opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit, displayed “extremely high levels of confidence”, noted Judi James.

The body language expert told Daily Mail: “What we call ‘smile and wave,’ you know, whatever happens, I’ll look as though everything is absolutely fine.”

“But she genuinely did give that impression and she also seemed to want to imply quite high levels of bonding with the country that she’s been attacking from the U.S.”

The expert noted: “Meghan Markle turned up to motivate her young audience. She arrived a little bit like a rockstar with Harry. They were the only guests that came down through the stairs.”

“And she was doing what are called ‘baby waves’ to the crowd,” Judi pointed out. “That’s a kind of modest, bonding wave rather than anything too regal.”

The expert added, “But her elegance and the way that she was dressed in this very stand-out, strong, red outfit, definitely underlined the idea of ‘the Duchess had arrived.’