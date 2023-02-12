Meghan Markle ditches 'regal' appearance for 'modest' gestures

Meghan Markle, during her appearance at the 2022 opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit, displayed “extremely high levels of confidence”, noted Judi James.
The body language expert told Daily Mail: “What we call ‘smile and wave,’ you know, whatever happens, I’ll look as though everything is absolutely fine.”
“But she genuinely did give that impression and she also seemed to want to imply quite high levels of bonding with the country that she’s been attacking from the U.S.”
The expert noted: “Meghan Markle turned up to motivate her young audience. She arrived a little bit like a rockstar with Harry. They were the only guests that came down through the stairs.”
“And she was doing what are called ‘baby waves’ to the crowd,” Judi pointed out. “That’s a kind of modest, bonding wave rather than anything too regal.”
The expert added, “But her elegance and the way that she was dressed in this very stand-out, strong, red outfit, definitely underlined the idea of ‘the Duchess had arrived.’
A body language expert recently weighed in on King Charles III’s bond with his grandchildren
Harry Styles swept all four categories that he was nominated for during the 2023 BRIT Awards
Britney Spears reportedly has ‘medical needs’ that ‘many don’t even know about’
Vanessa Hudgens was first romantically linked to Cole Tucker in November 2020.
Royal family still undecided if Prince Andrew will have any role at King's coronation
Expert says Meghan and Harry will start focusing on their future