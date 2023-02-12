Sanjay Dutt dedicates video montage to wife Maanayata on 15th wedding anniversary

Maanayata also shared a throwback video to wish Sanjay Dutt 15 years of togetherness

Sanjay Dutt drops a video montage for wife Maanayata on their 15th wedding anniversary, also pens a sweet note for her.

The video, Sanjay shared, carried memorable pictures of them including their wedding picture. The video montage had song Meri Duniya Hai from film Vastav playing in the background.

Along with this special video, Dutt also wrote a lovely note for Maanayata. “Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always, wrote Dutt." His wife also reacted to the post by dropping a heart emoticon.

The same day, Maanayata also dropped a throwback video of her dancing with Sanjay on song Tum Sath Ho Jab Apne by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. She wrote: “21 years now, we are real. We make mistakes. We say I’m sorry. We give second chances. We forgive. We have fun. We give hugs. We go really loud. We are patient. We love. We are love. Happy 15th anniversary my best half!”



Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata got married in 2008, reports News18.

