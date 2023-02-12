Khloé Kardashian gushes over her ‘whole tribe’ in a family special photoshoot

Khloé Kardashian has just showed off her entire ‘tribe’ on social media and it features almost all the Kardashian-Jenner kids.
The post featured, Khloé’s 4-year-old True Thompson, Kim’s four children, Rob’s daughter Dream and all of Kourtney’s kids except Mason Disick, 13.
The post even included a sweet caption that read, “when the whole tribe is a vibe ♡ getting a photo of the ENTIRE tribe will be my mission this year”.
For those unversed, the set of pictures were also shared to Instagram by Kim Kardashian and featured a sweet exclamation of disbelief.
The caption read, "How did we get so lucky???"
