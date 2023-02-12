Expert says Meghan and Harry will start focusing on their future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would focus on their future instead of attacking royal family, according to a report in express.co.uk.

The publication reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to start a new era in the coming months.

It said the couple plan to carve out new projects and build on their Archewell brand while distancing themselves from the Firm.

Citing royal expert Afua Hagan, express.co.uk reporter Meghan and Harry "will shift towards look-forward projects which will be “less about what happened to them before” and more about their new content - such as supporting charitable causes and building Archewell."

She said the couple's future interviews will focus on these new projects and there won’t be any need to talk about the Royal Family in the way they have done in the past.

The report comes after Prince Harry levelled some serious allegations against the royal family in his book titled Spare.

Before the book, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their story in a Netflix documentary.