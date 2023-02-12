Prince Harry exposes himself by boasting about intimate scene with 'older woman'?

Prince Harry has widely been slammed for his claims about intimate scene with an older woman in the muddy field.

Royal expert and critics are showing no mercy to the Duke of Sussex for his boasting in his newly released book about losing his vir***ity at the age of 16 in an intimate encounter with an 19 year old woman.

Sasha Walpole - who allegedly has intimate encounter with the Duke- has opened up about the incident, saying Harry could have warned her before publishing details in his memoir 'Spare'.

Walpole has seemingly warned Harry of legal action for mentioning the details of that moments in his book without informing or warning her. However, the Duke has kept mum and not shared even a single word in response to the woman's claims.

She said: "I don't understand why he went into such detail," she said. "He could have said he lost his vir***ity and left it at that. But he described how it happened - in a field behind a pub.

Walpole said she would never have spoken out if the Duke had not exposed her, as she was "not that sort of person," adding: "He has brought it to my door by writing about it."

"It is his story, and he's entitled to write what he wants. He didn't name me but people who were there that night, or simply part of that social circle, would be able to work out it was me. Possibly, Harry could have thought about that before publishing. He could have found me if he had tried," she told the Sun and the Mail on Sunday in a joint interview.

The Duke of Sussex has received fresh backlash for opening up about losing his vir***ity to an "older woman" who has since come forward. US Megyn Kelly has also blasted the Duke as "thoughtless" for exposing himself in his own memoir, adding "the more we get to know him and the less we like him."

Walpole learned about the "inglorious episode" via a WhatsApp message from a friend, admitting it was "surreal" to have finally been exposed and that "panic" set in, prompting her to seek legal advice.