Donald Trump criticises Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl

Donald Trump has recently lashed out at Rihanna ahead of the Super Bowl Halftime Show.



OK! magazine reported that the former President of the United States took a dig at the Umbrella hit-maker over her fashion styling in a latest social media rant after he was prompted that she didn’t support him during 2020 election.

Lately, Texas congressman Ronny Jackson wrote on Truth Social, “Rihanna spray painted (expletive) Donald Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo,” in the wake of August 2020 tweet by Rihanna in which she posed in front of a “spray-painted art installation”.

Ronny further said, “She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!”

To this, Donald also joined in on the bandwagon, as he shared the post and added, “Without her 'Stylist' she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

Meanwhile, Rihanna has not shared her reaction to Donald or Texas congressman over their provocative comments.