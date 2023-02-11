‘Fast X’ Vin Diesel reflects on biggest challenge of continuing ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise

Fast X star Vin Diesel revealed the real challenge behind the continuation of the Fast & Furious franchise.

After the release of the official trailer of the Fast and Furious franchise' tenth film Fast X, the 55-year-old spilled on the real challenge behind further expansion.

With the release of The Fast and the Furious in 2001, the franchise has come a long way, with Louis Leterrier directing the upcoming tenth installment.

Diesel is set to say goodbye to the franchise with Fast & Furious 11, which hasn't yet entered production.

As the Fast X release date approaches, Diesel had a conversation with Variety about why it's become much more difficult to continue making Fast & Furious movies.

The actor, who started off his journey in his early 30s as Dom, revealed that it's not the physical aspect of production that's become more challenging, but the writing and the expansion of the franchise's mythology.

“You know what gets harder? The work off-screen. The thinking, the expanding. There’s a reason why [J.R.R.] Tolkien stopped writing after a while. Because it’s so hard to continue mythologies. Nobody thinks about it in that context, but it’s real. It’s not the easiest thing in the world" he said.