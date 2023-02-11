Victoria Beckham gushes over Pamela Anderson: 'You looking amazing'

Victoria Beckham showered praises over Pamela Anderson who sent the temperature soaring in a skimpy outfit by the singer-turned-designer.

The UK designer also appeared in awe of the model’s beauty who modelled VB’s lilac dress for the Women’s Wear Daily photoshoot.

The 55-year-old model looked absolutely stunning in a photograph, captured by Heather Hazzan, as Alex Badia styled her.

Sharing Pamela’s click to Instagram, the Spice Girl singer captioned: “#VBMuse @PamelaAnderson wears look 26 from the #VictoriaBeckham Spring Summer 2023 collection for @WWD.”

“You look amazing in #VBSS23 @pamelaanderson! Kisses xx VB,” she added.

Pamela went make-up free and let her freckles be seen as she modelled for the dress that featured a cutout across the midriff and upper thigh.

During her interview with WWD, Pamela expressed that she likes to see her freckles. “I like when my hair isn't done. I like just a really fresh face.

“I don't like those injections, and that doesn't work on me. I want to see what's going to happen,” she added.