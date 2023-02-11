Khloe Kardashian vows to always be there for ex Tristan Thompson, his family

Khloe Kardashian will always support ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and his family after his mother’s tragic death despite his infidelity.

An insider told Us Weekly that even though the reality TV star has “no intention” of getting back together with Thompson, she will always be there for him.

“Khloé has no intention on getting back with Tristan but no matter what happens between them, he’ll always be the father of her kids, and her family,” the source said.

“Khloé loves Tristan’s brother Amari and she has every intention of being there to help care for him every step of the way,” the source shared of her bond with Thompson’s younger brother, who suffers from epilepsy.

“Khloé has a heart of gold, and she feels like it’s the very least she can do after the tragic loss of their mom,” the insider added. “Khloé knows how tough it is losing a parent and she has such a maternal nature about her. Like she mentioned in her online tribute to Andrea, she will help look after Amari at any cost.”

Despite parting ways with Thompson due to his infidelity, the Good American co-founder still shares a close bond with his family which has only gotten stronger after his mother’s sudden death.

“Amari is family, too, so she will continue to be by his side forever,” the outlet shared. “She’s able to remain amicable with Tristan and focus on co-parenting, and the bigger picture because she’s a natural caretaker — she always has been.”

“This situation is difficult on everybody, but she feels like the least she can do is make sure Tristan and Amari have support all around them.”