Kylie Jenner reminisces iconic performance with Gwen Stefani with throwback post

Kylie Jenner reflected back on good old days when she joined the singer Gwen Stefani for once-in-a-lifetime performance.



The 25-year-old make up mogul turned to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable throwback video from when she was just eight years old and singing on stage with the Hollaback Girl hitmaker.

In the shared clip, Gwen is in the middle of a performance, with Kylie sitting on the shoulders of a backup dancer.

The singer, 53, sings, "A few times I've been around that track so it's not just gonna happen like that," before holding the microphone towards Kylie.

In the cute clip, Kylie sings: "I ain't no Hollaback Girl, I ain't no Hollaback Girl."

Alongside the video, the Kardashian star wrote: "I will neverrrrrr get over this @gwenstefani."

To which Gwen responded to Kylie Cosmetics founder writing, "ur so cute @kyliejenner!!"

The video was originally shared on a Kylie Jenner fan account, with fans going wild for the clip.

"Kylie definitely already had her skills as a singer back then," one person wrote.

Having another adding, "Iconic moment."

A third fan joked: "A mood for life," while another commented: "That's so cute omg!!"

Kylie previously explained how Gwen's concert was the first one she had been to.

Opening up about the performance, Kylie explained, "During the 'B-A-N-A-N-A-S' part of Hollaback Girl, she brought a bunch of girls onstage to sing with her.

"One of her backup dancers put me on his shoulders and then Gwen put the mic in front of me to sing. I was so little!

"But it was cool because I ended up going on Gwen's concert DVD, Harajuku Lovers Live," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Kylie's throwback video comes after she celebrated her son Aire's first birthday by sharing an adorable clip of her rarely-seen baby.