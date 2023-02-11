Britney Spears 'sick to stomach' amid health intervention rumours: 'Enough is enough!'

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari broke their silence over reports of her failed medical intervention arranged by people closer to her.

Some media outlets claimed that the Toxic hitmaker “has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned” and hence they wanted her to seek help.

Slamming the reports once and for all, the popstar took to Instagram to share a long note, in which she wrote, "It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died.”

“I mean at some point enough is enough!!! I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well!!!” she added.

“I’m honestly not surprised at all… Again doing the best I can!!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year… No folks, it’s not 2007… it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home!!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room!!!”

Ending her note on a piece of advice from her better half, Spears penned, “As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read!!! All that love right back at ya!!!”



The aspiring actor also denied the reports while talking to Access Hollywood as he said, "An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances.”

“Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately,” he added.

In another post on the photo sharing application, Spears cleared the air that she no longer has any “management team” nor does any team of “medical doctors.”

She stated that she only takes Prozac for depression while adding that these reports about her health are “worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong!!!”