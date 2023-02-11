 
close
Saturday February 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry should’ve ‘confronted’ Queen over ‘family’s legacy of colonialism, oppression’

Prince Harry dedicating his memoir to ‘complain’ about Archie’s lack of taxpayer-funded protection is ‘ludicrous’

By Web Desk
February 11, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for dedicating space in his memoir to speak about Archie’s lack of taxpayer-funded protection.

This accusation has been issued by a filmmaker and journalist Ahmed Twaij, in an op-ed for the Al Jazeera.

He believes, “I would have been the first in line to buy Harry’s Spare if he had confronted his grandmother — the late Queen Elizabeth II — on his family’s legacy of colonialism, global imperialism and oppression, and had written about that in the book.”

“But to force-feed information like how Harry’s son, Archie, was not offered taxpayer-funded protection by the royal family is ludicrous and fails to garner my sympathy.”