Prince Harry should’ve ‘confronted’ Queen over ‘family’s legacy of colonialism, oppression’

Prince Harry has just been called out for dedicating space in his memoir to speak about Archie’s lack of taxpayer-funded protection.
This accusation has been issued by a filmmaker and journalist Ahmed Twaij, in an op-ed for the Al Jazeera.
He believes, “I would have been the first in line to buy Harry’s Spare if he had confronted his grandmother — the late Queen Elizabeth II — on his family’s legacy of colonialism, global imperialism and oppression, and had written about that in the book.”
“But to force-feed information like how Harry’s son, Archie, was not offered taxpayer-funded protection by the royal family is ludicrous and fails to garner my sympathy.”
