Prince Harry selling King Charles ‘dirty laundry with even ‘more frenzied coverage’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for having ‘redirected’ the news coverage being allotted to King Charles, and transforming it into something ‘negative’.



This accusation has been issued by a filmmaker and journalist Ahmed Twaij, in an op-ed for the Al Jazeera.

“The recent release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, has led to even more frenzied news coverage of the family’s dirty laundry than usual,” and “here’s the irony,” the writer warns.

“Harry has repeatedly attacked the media, blaming them for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, as well as his wife’s miscarriage among other things.”

So “For a couple that has taken almost every opportunity to complain about how damaging intrusive journalism has been, Harry and Meghan seem oddly willing to lay bare every detailed minutia of their lives, in exchange for millions of dollars. And for some reason we are now expected to care.”