Kate Middleton rejects Meghan Markle’s Netflix claims with latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly dismissed Meghan Markle’s claims she made in Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’.
The Duchess of Sussex had claimed that ‘formal’ Kate Middleton found hugging during their first meeting ‘jarring.’
Meghan says: 'Even when Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot. Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.'
However, Kate Middleton apparently dismissed Meghan’s claims as the Princess of Wales showcased she is indeed a 'hugger' after she embraced her old school teacher in Cornwall on Thursday.
Earlier, this week, Kate Middleton also warmly hugged Captain Preet Chandi after she returned from her solo Polar expedition.
