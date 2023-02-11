 
close
Saturday February 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kate Middleton rejects Meghan Markle’s Netflix claims with latest move

Kate Middleton warmly hugged Captain Preet Chandi after she returned from her solo Polar expedition

By Web Desk
February 11, 2023

Kate Middleton rejects Meghan Markle’s Netflix claims with latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly dismissed Meghan Markle’s claims she made in Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’.

The Duchess of Sussex had claimed that ‘formal’ Kate Middleton found hugging during their first meeting ‘jarring.’

Meghan says: 'Even when Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot. Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.'

However, Kate Middleton apparently dismissed Meghan’s claims as the Princess of Wales showcased she is indeed a 'hugger' after she embraced her old school teacher in Cornwall on Thursday.

Earlier, this week, Kate Middleton also warmly hugged Captain Preet Chandi after she returned from her solo Polar expedition.