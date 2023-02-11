Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have made sure ‘there is no escape’

File Footage

Experts have just accused Prince Harry Meghan Markle of leaving ‘no safe haven’ for the public who wish ‘not to stay informed’ of their every move.



This accusation has been issued by a filmmaker and journalist Ahmed Twaij, in an op-ed for the Al Jazeera.

The writer started the conversation off saying, “For the last few months, even years now, the lives of the couple have been splattered across front-page articles and mainstream news.”

“While Markle has had a career as an actress in the United States, Harry’s biggest — and frankly only — claim to fame is a family association he gained through birth.”

“Amidst a growing cost of living crisis, colossal global inflation rates and a terrifying climate catastrophe, news that matters should not be hijacked by meaningless tabloid gossip.”

Before concluding, the writer also added, “There has been no way to avoid it. Be it on news websites, on Instagram or Twitter feeds, on Netflix or Spotify top 10 lists, and now even on the shelves of bookstores — my usual safe haven — there has been no escape from Harry, Meghan and other British royals (or ex-royals).