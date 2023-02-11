Another lawsuit filed against Harvey Weinstein in Los Angeles

Los Angeles: A woman who had accused Harvey Weinstein of abuse is suing the disgraced movie producer for damages, according to a lawsuit lodged Thursday in Los Angeles.



Weinstein was convicted in December of attacking the woman, who has not been named, in a Beverly Hills hotel room.

The Oscar-winning former producer, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence for his 2020 conviction in New York for crimes.

At a hearing expected this month in Los Angeles he faces a possible further 18-year term, increasing the likelihood the "Pulp Fiction" producer will spend the rest of his life in prison, even as he appeals both cases.

His victim on Thursday claimed unspecified damages, alleging false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

"The conduct of Defendant Weinstein was despicable, and done with malice, oppression and fraud, thus justifying an award of punitive damages against him," the lawsuit says.

After his conviction in New York, a civil trial awarded $17 million to dozens of women who had accused the former movie magnate of abuse.

The plaintiff in Thursday´s suit was not among them. (AFP)