Katherine Schwarzenegger on parenting tactics and doing it 'like my parents’

Katherine Schwarzenegger recently weighed in on the parenting plan she’s been following for her two daughters.



The couple made these admissions in while sitting down for a candid chat on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

For those unversed, Katherine is currently mom to two daughters alongside husband Chris Pratt: Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 8 months.

She started the conversation off by revealing, “I just want to do exactly what my parents did,” when it comes to child rearing.

She also said, “For my husband [Chris Pratt] and I, it’s really important to be able to just instill that sense of family and the importance around family.”

“And also giving them privacy and just being able to raise them with good values and faith and family is really important.”