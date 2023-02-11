 
close
Saturday February 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

North West preps sweet note for mom Kim Kardashian

North West themes up and creates loving Valentines Day cookies and a note for mom Kim Kardashian

By Web Desk
February 11, 2023
North West preps sweet note for mom Kim Kardashian
North West preps sweet note for mom Kim Kardashian

North West makes the best of Valentines Day and surprises her mom with special cookies and a loving note to mark the occasion.

North West preps sweet note for mom Kim Kardashian
North West preps sweet note for mom Kim Kardashian

The beauty mogul’s 9½-year-old showed it all off in her latest TikTok post.

North West preps sweet note for mom Kim Kardashian
North West preps sweet note for mom Kim Kardashian

The post featured all the traditional red and pinks, a glitter candle a serum, and even a sweet note for mother Kim.