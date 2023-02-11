Pakistan dispatches another consignment of relief goods to Turkey

The NDMA dispatched another consignment of 16.5 tons to Turkey on February 10, 2023. PID

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched a new relief consignment weighing 16.5 tons to Turkey following a devastating earthquake that left thousands of people dead and wounded in Turkey and Syria.



The consignment was dispatched on Friday from the Islamabad International Airport on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing-777, as part of efforts to provide much-needed support to those affected by the disaster.



Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir, Minister Safron Talha Mahmood and State Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Senator Faisal Kareem Kundi were present at the departure ceremony of the flight.



The consignment includes large winterized tents for families as required by earthquake victims in Turkiye.

Federal ministers expressed their sincere condolences for the loss of precious lives due to the huge earthquake across Turkiye on 6 February. They noted that the Turkiye government and people have always helped Pakistan in times of difficulty, especially during the recent floods, and now is the time for Pakistan to reciprocate.

Three flights carrying relief goods have been dispatched to quake-hit Turkiye on the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. PM Shehbaz himself sent off the first flight from the Lahore international airport via Turkish Military Aircraft (A 400). Another flight through a special PAF IL-78 will be seen off by Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik from Lahore Airport.

The NDMA has arranged and dispatched tons of relief goods along with Army and Rescue 1122 teams to Turkiye so far. More relief assistance has been planned through airlift, road and marine routes for people in Syria and Türkiye in coming days, the NDMA chief said.