Sports ‘top priority’ of government: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja said Friday that sports was a top priority of the federal government and all-out efforts were being made for the promotion and encouragement of games at all levels.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Women's National Volleyball Championship at the Pakistan Sports Complex, she lauded the women players who featured in the championship. “Women have been working hard in every field and proving their mettle,” she stressed.
“They (women) are no less than men in any field. The government will support volleyball including all sports at all levels,” Shaza said.
Efforts are underway to encourage and promote women not only in sports but in every walk of life, she said, adding that support programs for sportspersons would be launched so that young girls can come forward from the grass-roots level.
Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob said that all-out efforts were afoot to promote women’s volleyball. “Pakistan women’s team would bag the top position in the South Asian Games,” he said.
“Pakistan will also try to qualify for the Olympics. We will emerge victorious in Asia in the next two years,” he said.
