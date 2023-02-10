Rihanna dishes on exploring new music which fans may find 'weird'

File Footage

Rihanna dished on creating music which her fans may find "weird" while revealing that she is so indulged in her rehearsals for Super Bowl Halftime show that she forgot her own birthday.



During a Super Bowl press conference with Apple Music, the Diamonds singer said she is open to "exploring, discovering and creating" new music.

The singer said that her fans might find the songs “weird” compared to her old creations before adding that she just wants to "have fun" with the music.

"Musically, I’m feeling open. I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans,” Rihanna said.

"I just want to play, I want to have fun with the music," she added.

At one point during the interview, Rihanna revealed that she has been so focused on her performance that “I forgot my birthday is coming up!”

"It's a lot of preparation,” she continued. "To go on the biggest stage in seven years, there's something thrilling about the challenge of it all.”

"It's important for the representation and it's important for my son to see that."