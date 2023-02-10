Prince Harry ‘laying down the law’ to King Charles about ‘how to talk’ to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has reportedly weighed in on how he intends for Meghan Markle to be treated, but experts have hit back by questioning ‘who do you think you are now?’.
This accusation has been issued by royal commentator and biographer Angela Levin.
She broke it all down in her post recent chat with Us Weekly.
There, she pointed out how, “Harry is laying down the law calling for royals to apologise to Meghan.”
“You might as well say, who do you think you are now? It depends on King Charles, he's a monarch but he's also a father.”
“I did like Harry but I don't want him to come to the coronation. I don't think he deserves it.”
“I think you can be rude on Oprah and I think he's very much crossed a line and I don't want him to take away the occasion from the King.”
