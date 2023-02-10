Prince William ‘has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s Coronation invite has caused Prince William’s closest pals to break silence.



This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to the Daily Beast.

The source in question is a close pal of Prince William and broke silence just recently.

Per the anonymous pal, “Prince William will, of course, abide by his father, King Charles' decision concerning the attendance of Prince Harry at his coronation...but William would much rather Harry wasn't there.”

Because as of now, “The relationship between Harry and William is now non-existent.”

Not to mention, “They haven't spoken since the book came out, and William has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon.”

“If it was William's coronation, Harry wouldn't be on the list. It's no secret that, personally, he would much rather Harry wasn't there after everything he has said and done.”