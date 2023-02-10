Prince William ‘has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon’

Prince Harry’s Coronation invite has caused Prince William’s closest pals to break silence.
This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to the Daily Beast.
The source in question is a close pal of Prince William and broke silence just recently.
Per the anonymous pal, “Prince William will, of course, abide by his father, King Charles' decision concerning the attendance of Prince Harry at his coronation...but William would much rather Harry wasn't there.”
Because as of now, “The relationship between Harry and William is now non-existent.”
Not to mention, “They haven't spoken since the book came out, and William has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon.”
“If it was William's coronation, Harry wouldn't be on the list. It's no secret that, personally, he would much rather Harry wasn't there after everything he has said and done.”
Prince Harry is said to be ‘unfazed’ by the growing criticism towards his bombshell memoir 'Spare'
Netflix ‘You’ star Penn Badgley talked on not wanting to do intimate scenes in season 4
Jim Embury taught Kate Middleton at St Andrew’s prep school in Pangbourne, Berks, in the 1990s
Amjad Islam Amjad dies due to a heart attack
Prince Harry's alleged first lover Sasha Walpole agreed with Piers Morgan when he called Meghan Markle a 'gold digger'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly hired Hollywood's top money man, who has worked with Ellen DeGeneres...