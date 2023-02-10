Siddharth Aanad responds to 'Pathaan' boycott trend on social media: 'It was annoying'

'Pathaan' beats the record of 'KGF:Chapter 2' and 'Dangal'

Pathaan's Director Siddharth Anand talks about how he felt about the boycott trend that emerged before the release of the film.

The filmmaker says that even though it was pretty annoying, but he feels happy that people realized after the release of Pathaan that the trends were baseless.

“Honestly, it was annoying because we know that there is no basis to it. We know when you are making a subject which is slightly controversial and that gets picked on, you get worried and hope that people see the right thing. But here, there is nothing that is offensive. All we were hoping is that let’s release the film so that even people who are boycotting will come and see that there is no merit in what they are saying. That is what happened.”

As per IndiaToday, Anand stated: “Audiences came in huge numbers and saw through it. They realized that the calls (boycott) were baseless. I think that was a silent protest from the audience looking at the way they came on the opening day.”

Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has broken nearly all the records at the box office. The film is still running successfully worldwide.