Prince William, Kate Middleton put their lives on risk by breaking Queen's rule in Cornwall

Prince William and Kate Middleton broke Queen Elizabeth II's golden rule as the couple travelled to Cornwall to carry out royal engagements via helicopter.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are also the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Thursday paid their first joint visit to Falmouth since they took the new roles on September 8.



The couple apparently put their lives on risk as they flied there together with the aircraft, clashing with a reported fear the late Queen harboured whenever her grandson was using helicopters with his family members.



The terror, felt by the Queen in her life, kept her "awake at night", a source claimed in December 2021.

They added William was told by his grandmother to "stop flying himself", no matter how good of a pilot he was after years of working with the RAF and air ambulances.

“Queen Elizabeth II has told close friends and courtiers that she would like William to stop flying himself, particularly in bad weather, as helicopters are not the safest form of transport," a source told the Sun at the time.

They added: "It keeps the Queen awake at night and she is understandably very worried. She knows William is a capable pilot but does not think it is worth the risk for all five of them to carry on flying together and can’t imagine what would happen. It would spark a constitutional crisis.

"The Queen has told William she is worried that, however good he is as a pilot, bad weather and accidents can strike at any time. The Queen is delighted in the way William and Kate have risen to the challenge in recent years and knows the monarchy is safe in their hands. She thinks the future is bright with them at the helm after Charles but if something happened to him and the family it doesn’t bear thinking about."

