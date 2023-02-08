Dolly Parton recalls why she was scared to meet Queen Elizabeth II

Dolly Parton recently revealed why she was scared to meet Queen Elizabeth II.



In a new interview with Insider, Parton is currently busy promoting her new line of Southern desserts with Duncan Hines.

During her interview, she opened up about the day when she met late Queen after performing for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977.

“I remember as a child being fascinated with the kings and queens and all their flamboyant clothes, people living in another world with riches and crowns and jewelry and all that,” said Parton.

The musician continued, “But when I actually got to meet her, she was very sweet.”

Parton mentioned that she was scared she wouldn't know how to curtsy properly, but the late Queen “put her right at ease”.

“Even though you have to do the protocol, you have to bow and all that, I could tell that she didn't care about that,” stated the legendary singer.

Parton told media outlet, “That's just something she had to do. And if somebody made a mistake, it was OK.”

“I was scared to death that I was not going to know how to curtsy, that I wasn't going to bend right, but she was just very warm, very sweet, and I could tell she was a very giving person,” disclosed the musician.

She added, “And just meeting the Queen of England, just to meet a queen, it was amazing.”