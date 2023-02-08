King Charles III calls off annual skip trip to avoid injuring himself before coronation

King Charles III has all his attention directed towards his upcoming coronation as the new monarch reportedly postponed his annual ski report.

As reported by The Sun, the monarch aims to be in top shape at the ceremony in May as he called off his trip to Klosters in Switzerland.

The outlet said that Charles’ recent decision came amidst the on-going cost-of-living crisis. “There are many factors at play, not least it’s a bad look to go skiing during the cost-of-living crisis and the King is not a very ostentatious person.”

“Also it would be disastrous to suffer a skiing accident,' the source said. “All focus' is said to be on the upcoming coronation.”

Meanwhile, the ceremony will be attended by Tom Cruise who reportedly postponed his film Mission Impossible shooting to be at the ceremony.

An insider told The Sun: “He will not miss out on' and 'would never turn it down”.

