King Charles realizing ‘world doesn't revolve around Meghan and Harry’

King Charles is reportedly ‘well aware’ that “world doesn’t revolve” around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
This claim has been issued by royal commentator and expert Robert Jobson.
He believes prior conversations with Justin Welby were “wide of the mark” because King Charles only priority is establishing himself as a monarch.
He even went as far as to tell Newsweek, “There's not been much connection, even that Welby stuff is wide of the mark, there's a lot of guesswork going on.
My understanding is that there's been no real contact whatsoever so I don't know where a lot of people are getting it from.”
“I'm told that it's not the case. The last thing they'll want to be doing is having all sorts of reconciliation talks in the middle of a coronation.”
Especially since King Charles understands, “The world doesn't revolve around Meghan and Harry even if they think it does.”
At the moment, “They're focused on state visits to Germany and France and then the coronation.”
“They're not worried too much about Archie's birthday or how Harry feels. If it happens, it will happen at a quiet time when trust has been rebuilt.”
King Charles adding more fire to the anti-royal campaign by not inviting Meghan Markle to the Coronation
King Charles III has all his attention directed towards his upcoming coronation
Video games related to the franchise have not traditionally been huge hits -- the last attempt, 2019´s "Wizard´s...
Meghan Trainor breaks down why she thought she was carrying twins once her pregnancy cravings set in
Adam Levine was allegedly going to give a tell-all interview about his cheating scandal
Taylor Swift sported a black jacket that belonged to her boyfriend after 2023 Grammys