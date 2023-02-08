King Charles ‘adding future’ hatred’ to ‘anti-Meghan’ fire with Coronation

King Charles has just been warned against only inviting Prince Harry to the Coronation because it will only serve to increase the anti-royal hate that is raging so rampant.



This claim has been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

Ms Elser made this admission in her most recent piece for News.com.au.

There, she warned about the lasting implications of only inviting Prince Harry to the Coronation.

As revealed by an inside source close to the King. The source in question admitted that Prince Harry has only planned a 48 layover for the event and will be ‘flying back’ immediately.

Thus, in Ms Elser’s eyes, “Having Harry there but not Meghan would only add further fuel for the Duchess’ already roaring anti-Palace fire and seemingly give credence to her complaints of a cold, unwelcoming House of Windsor.”