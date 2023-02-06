Barbra Streisand asked Robert Redford to do 'take after take' while filming intimate scene

According to Robert Hofler's recent book, The Way They Were: How Epic Battles and Bruised Egos Brought a Classic Hollywood Love Story to the Screen, it took two days to shoot the intimate scene between Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford for the movie The Way We Were, and Barbra requested 'take after take' while it was being shot, according to Fox News.



Robert wrote a book about the making of the 1973 film The Way We Were.

He writes in his book, "Streisand asked for take after take with Redford atop her. There’s no reason a scene like that should take two days. That’s how many takes there were. The movie was already going over budget and over schedule. Ray Stark was particularly upset that it took two days to film."

He further added, "The only thing I can think of in terms of why it took two days to film is because Barbra Streisand wanted to do take after take. Redford does nothing in the scene. He’s lying there asleep and at one point, he moves on top, kisses her on the neck and falls asleep."