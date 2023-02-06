Meghan Markle decision to ‘denounce and bounce reads badly for Buckingham Palace’

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s desire to ‘denounce and bounce’ has been refenced by experts who believe it to be the Palace’s loss.



This claim has been brought to light by writer Raven Smith, in their piece for Vogue Online.

The writer also chimed in on the ‘missed potential’ of Meghan Markle and accused Buckingham Palace of missing out.

Smith believes, “Meghan was an actress who was pro the protocols of The Firm, respectful of its airs and graces. But within a few years, she and her husband took a long look around and decided to denounce and bounce.”

“It reads badly for Buckingham Palace, from where I sit. And for the record, I cannot be bothered to get back into the debate about whether the backlash against Meghan was (and continues to be) racist; I’ve read enough self-congratulatory ‘I hate her and she’s Black’ tweets to last a lifetime..”