BTS' J-Hope shares 'memorable complaint' of his life with ARMY

J-Hope, a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, has shared the most memorable complaint of his life he got as a producer.
In a ‘self’ interview for Disney+, the 28-year-old singer said that “There’s a saying, praise can even make the whales dance.”
"In a way, a lot of things were the first to me, but a simple praise like ‘Oh, you’re good at it’ gave me a lot of inspiration. I think I could feel like having fun out of it," BTS star added.
The singer also shared the compliment he cherishes the most, added: "You're incredibly good at this style of music."
“Everyone has their own things, you know. You have your own style and you are good at some things. And I had my own things and I got a specific compliment for that. That’s what I liked and remembered.” J-Hope continued.
