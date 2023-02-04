Kangana Ranaut praises Siddharth and Kiara amid wedding rumors

Kangana Ranaut has penned a sweet note for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani amid the wedding buzz.
Taking to her Instagram, Bollywood Queen shared a video of soon-to-be-married couple Siddharth and Kiara, and praised their genuine love.
The caption reads, “How delightful is this couple…rarely we see genuine love in the movie industry…they look divine together.”
Sidharth and Kiara are reportedly tying the knot this weekend in Rajasthan. According to the Photographer Viral Bhayani's post, their wedding is planned between February 4 to 6 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.
Viral wrote on social media: “Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace.”
However, the pair has not yet confirmed it officially.
