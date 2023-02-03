Prince Harry’s revelations ‘lack’ Prince William’s nobility: ‘He’s not blameless’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for ‘strutting’ his royal rift in front of the media for he is neither “a victim, nor blameless.”



This claim has been issued by writer Peggy Drexler in her most recent op-ed for CNN.

Drexler believes, “[Prince Harry’s] also not a victim, nor blameless. While much has been made since their union began about Meghan’s influence on Harry’s defection from the family, by now it’s clear that he, wounded, went looking for what he needed: someone to help him separate from his family and, perhaps, someone who supported and understood his anger.”

“He found it in her, a woman whose ambition drove her career as an actress and whose own family life included contentious relationships with her half-sister and her father; a woman who was not afraid to express herself, even to royalty.”

Before concluding, however, the writer claimed “But Harry’s attempts now to heal those wounds by making public private family matters aren’t noble, and they won’t save him, either. In fact, through Harry’s revelations, one might now feel the most empathy for William, a man who was raised, from birth, with a set destiny, and, unlike Harry, few choices.”