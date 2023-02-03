King Charles facing an ‘impossible situation’ with Prince Harry

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for having placed King Charles in a very ‘impossible situation’.



This claim has been issued by the Mail on Sunday’s Editor at Large, Charlotte Griffiths.

During the course of her chat, Ms Griffiths claimed, “It’s an impossible situation, you can see why they do want a third party.”

“You get the impression that he’s probably tried over several years to sort this out but I think he’s probably had the good grace to say ‘actually, look I can’t do this, so I’m going to have to get somebody else to help’…”

“There’s also the added complication of Charles worrying about William, because it sounds like William doesn’t particularly want Harry there, so he’s got to keep both sides happy which is an impossible thing to do.”