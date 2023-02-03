Prince Harry’s ‘inner exploited child’ just ‘returning the favor’ by selling family for money

Experts warn Prince Harry may be exploiting the Royal Family ‘as payback’ for what he suffered as a child.
This claim has been issued by writer Peggy Drexler in her most recent op-ed for CNN.
Drexler believes, “While we can, and should, have some disdain for how Harry has chosen to approach his life circumstances, it’s also possible to have some compassion for him — and understanding. He did not, after all, entirely create himself. And, sheltered and uber-privileged as he was for much of his upbringing, he is likely a fairly immature 38 year old.”
“Now, he’s pushing back against the machine that made him in the only way he knows how — and possibly doing so because it’s the only way he knows how to make his own money and live independently.”
After all, “He felt exploited as a child and younger adult; he’s now in turn profiting off his family (and earning an enormous amount of money in the process).”
