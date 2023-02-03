Prince Harry 'doesn’t bother to call or see his ‘real’ British mates anymore'

file footage

Prince Harry has reportedly ditched his pals back home in Britain completely, as per sources.

As the Duke of Sussex reels from the fallout from his bombshell memoir Spare, insiders have been hinting that he has cut all ties to his homeland to be with Meghan Markle, and is barely in touch with his close friends in the UK.

Talking to The Steeple Times, sources shared: “He doesn’t even bother to call or see his ‘real’ British mates anymore.”

“She (Meghan) has been nothing but a nightmare and I feel sorry that he sacrificed his relationship with his brother for someone as transparently awful as her,” the insider also stated.

This comes amid reports that all is not well between the Sussexes and their journalist friend Omid Scobie, who has long been their mouthpiece.

Commenting on this alleged development, Matthew Steeples of The Steeple Times said: “Called out continually now as disgraceful personal profiteers, the Sussexes relationship with their once kowtowing personal PR peddler Omid Scobie seems to have gone south.”