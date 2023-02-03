 
Friday February 03, 2023
Entertainment

World can expect only ‘negativity, blame, immaturity and victimization’ from Prince Harry

Experts fear there can be no expectations from Prince Harry until he ‘grows into his own’

By Web Desk
February 03, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry can only offer the world “negativity, blame, immaturity and victimization” until he finds his independence.

This claim has been issued by writer Peggy Drexler in her most recent op-ed for CNN.

Drexler believes, “Perhaps someday we’ll hear from Harry as Harry, a man truly independent of the royal family from which he has claimed, time and again, he desperately wants to separate.”

“Until then, we can likely expect more of the same negativity, blame, immaturity and victimization — qualities, in fact, quite unbecoming of a royal. But, then, Harry no longer is one.”