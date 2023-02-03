World can expect only ‘negativity, blame, immaturity and victimization’ from Prince Harry

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry can only offer the world “negativity, blame, immaturity and victimization” until he finds his independence.



This claim has been issued by writer Peggy Drexler in her most recent op-ed for CNN.

Drexler believes, “Perhaps someday we’ll hear from Harry as Harry, a man truly independent of the royal family from which he has claimed, time and again, he desperately wants to separate.”

“Until then, we can likely expect more of the same negativity, blame, immaturity and victimization — qualities, in fact, quite unbecoming of a royal. But, then, Harry no longer is one.”