'The Last of Us 3' future is up in the air, Naughty Dog says

'The Last of Us' part 3 future is up in the air, Naughty Dog says

HBO’s The Last of Us is riding on the wings of success; however, the video game series might not go ahead from 2018’s The Last of Us Part 2.

During an interview with Buzzfeed, the game series creative director and HBO show creator Neil Druckmann gave an update on the third installment of the PlayStation game.

The creator said, “We’re very privileged that our publisher is Sony,” Druckmann added.

“They have supported us every step of the way to follow our passions — meaning that just because something is successful, people think there’s all this pressure and we have to make a sequel.

That’s not the case. For us, Uncharted was insanely successful — Uncharted 4 was one of our best selling games — and we’re able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done. We’re moving on. Likewise, with The Last of Us, it’s up to us whether we want to continue or not.”

However, Druckmann revealed the team is working on ideas to expand the franchise.

“Our process is the same thing we did when we did Part 2,” Druckmann continued. “Which is if we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love — just like the first and second game did — then we will tell that story. If we can’t come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2, and that will be the end.”